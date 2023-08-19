The 5th Annual Brownsboro Days of Thunder Car & Truck Show
to
Brownsboro Community Center 7701 Hwy 329 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
×
Brownsboro Community Center
The 5th Annual Brownsboro Days of Thunder Car & Truck Show
The 5th Annual Brownsboro Days of Thunder Car & Truck Show
FREE
Meet members of the Antique Iron Club, a club associated with the Oldham County History Center, at this car show which benefits the Brownsboro Community Center.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Brownsboro Community Center 7701 Hwy 329 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family