7 Bridges : The Ultimate EAGLES Experience - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow

7 Bridges : The Ultimate EAGLES Experience is a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of the Eagles. Using no backing tracks or harmonizers, 7 Bridges faithfully re-creates the experience of an Eagles concert from the band’s most prolific period. Every show features one brilliant hit single after another with some mighty Joe Walsh surprises sprinkled into the mix. 7 Bridges offers the perfect blend of songs to capture all levels of Eagles devotees.

7 Bridges is a tour de force of talent, combining incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has garnered them nationwide acclaim.

The Plaza Theatre, located in the heart of Glasgow, KY, offers live concert events by local, regional and national performing artists. Since 1934, the Plaza is home to many community, church and civic groups who utilize the beloved venue for concerts, plays, recitals, and graduations.

For more information, please visit historicplaza.com/