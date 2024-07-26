× Expand 76th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ 76th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ

One of Hopkins County’s biggest annual festivals!

Friday 7/26

11 am-6 pm: Dine-in at Dawson Springs Community Center

11 am-2 pm: Drive-thru service at Dawson Springs Community Center

6 pm-9 pm: Downtown street fair, live music by Instant Zeal, vendors, beer & wine garden, and old-fashioned fair games!

Saturday 7/27

7:30 am: 5k Race at Dawson Springs Community Center

8 am: Golf Scramble at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

8 am- 12 pm: BBQ Car Show- Downtown Square

6 pm- 9 pm: Dancing in the Streets- Downtown Square

For more information call 270-871-3746 or visit on Facebook: dscommunitycenter