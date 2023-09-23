Independence Bank Farm to Fork Dinner - Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand 7th Annual Independence Bank Farm to Fork Dinner 7th Annual Independence Bank Farm to Fork Dinner

7th Annual Independence Bank Farm to Fork Dinner

Save the date and make plans to join us OUTSIDE at Mahr Park BARN B for our annual Farm to Fork Dinner in Madisonville!

All proceeds benefit our local FFA Chapters and 4H groups.

The five course meal includes ingredients from local farmers, grown in our #IBGreenAcre at Mahr Park and will be served by local 4H students.

Ticket Information:

Table of 8 $608

Individual $76

Dress is casual. Event is for ages 21 and older.

Any questions, please give us a call! 1.270.824.1476