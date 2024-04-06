× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 80s Night Silent Disco at Oldham Gardens

Welcome to the Ultimate 80s Silent Disco Extravaganza! Dust off those leg warmers, tease up your hair, and get ready to transport yourself back to the electrifying era of the 1980s! Join Oldham Gardens 3rd Turn Brewing for an unforgettable night of dancing, nostalgia, and pure retro fun at their 80s Night Themed Silent Disco – where one of the 3 channels of music is dedicated entirely to the sounds of the 80s. If you’ve never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! $10 gets you a pair headphones with 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/