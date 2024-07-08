× Expand Junior League of Lexington Save the date! (4 x 2 in) - 1 88th Annual Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show

Join the Junior League of Lexington for the first leg of the American Saddlebred "Triple Crown," a treasured tradition that has raised well over $4 million for charity and civic organizations since 1937 and attracts top competitors from the United States and Canada. Horses compete in divisions including Three-Gaited, Five-Gaited, Fine Harness, Saddlebred Pleasure, Saddle Seat Equitation, Hackney/Harness Ponies, Roadster, In-Hand, and American Saddlebred. Each division includes several classes for amateurs, ladies, amateur ladies, and junior exhibitors, as well as younger horses and ponies.

Join us July 8-13 at Rolex Stadium to experience all the Show has to offer! Morning classes are 9AM-11AM. Evening classes are 7:00PM-10:30PM. General admission tickets are $15 and children two and under receive free admission.

For more information, please visit lexjrleague.com/?nd=horse_show&und=6