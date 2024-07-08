Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show

to

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

88th Annual Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show

Join the Junior League of Lexington for the first leg of the American Saddlebred "Triple Crown," a treasured tradition that has raised well over $4 million for charity and civic organizations since 1937 and attracts top competitors from the United States and Canada. Horses compete in divisions including Three-Gaited, Five-Gaited, Fine Harness, Saddlebred Pleasure, Saddle Seat Equitation, Hackney/Harness Ponies, Roadster, In-Hand, and American Saddlebred. Each division includes several classes for amateurs, ladies, amateur ladies, and junior exhibitors, as well as younger horses and ponies.

Join us July 8-13 at Rolex Stadium to experience all the Show has to offer! Morning classes are 9AM-11AM. Evening classes are 7:00PM-10:30PM. General admission tickets are $15 and children two and under receive free admission.

For more information, please visit lexjrleague.com/?nd=horse_show&und=6

Info

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-08 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-08 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-08 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-08 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-09 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-09 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-09 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-10 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-10 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-10 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-10 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-11 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-11 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-11 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-12 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-12 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - 2024-07-12 09:00:00 ical