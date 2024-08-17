Independence Bank Farm to Fork Dinner - Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand 8th Annual Independence Bank Farm to Fork Dinner 8th Annual Independence Bank Farm to Fork Dinner

Save the date and make plans to join us OUTSIDE at Mahr Park BARN B for our 8th Annual Farm to Fork Dinner in Madisonville!

All proceeds benefit the local FFA Chapters and 4H groups.

The five course meal includes ingredients from local farmers, grown in our #IBGreenAcre at Mahr Park and will be served by local FFA & 4H students.

Individual $76

Table of 8 $608

Dress is casual. Event is for ages 21 and older.

Any questions, please give us a call at 1.270.824.1476 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/8th-annual-independence-bank-farm-to-fork-dinner/