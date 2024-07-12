× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Regulators, mount up! It's 90s Hip Hop Night! We're playing the best tracks from hip hop's golden age at Ten20 on July 12th. Don't miss it!

90s Hip Hop Silent Disco at TEN20

Regulators, mount up! It's 90s Hip Hop night at Ten20! One of our stations will feature all the best tracks from the Golden Age of Hip Hop. Whether you prefer a little Gin and Juice or some coffee with C.R.E.A.M., you're in for a great night! Our other two channels will offer a classic LSD experience with hits throughout the decades and pop bangers all night. It's gonna be so much fun that you're bound to wake up the next morning wondering if it was all a dream!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/73942-90s-hip-hop-silent-disco-at-ten20