90th Annual Oldham County Fair

Oldham County Fairgrounds 2401 W. Hwy. 146, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

90th Annual Oldham County Fair

The 90th Oldham County Fair is happening Tuesday, August 1st- Saturday, Aught 5th at the Oldham County Fairgrounds! Enjoy clean family fun, and spectacular midway fun or games and delicious food! Main arena shows and live bands in beer tent nightly! Gates open at 5:30pm.

Kids 29 inches and below are FREE. Admission includes UNLIMITED RIDES and arena events/live music.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.222.0056
