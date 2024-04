× Expand A & K Greenhouses Open House & Vendor Market A & K Greenhouses Open House & Vendor Market

A & K Greenhouses Open House & Vendor Market

Join A & K for their 3rd Annual Greenhouse Open House & Vendor Market on April 26-27 from 9 am to 5 pm! Their greenhouse is full of annuals, perennials, vegetables, ferns, herbs, flower-hanging baskets, strawberry plants, and more!

The event will also feature 2 food trucks and 15+ vendors!

For more information, please call 270.339.3683 or visit On Facebook