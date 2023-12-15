A Christmas Carol Dinner Show - The Spotlight Playhouse
to
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Spotlight
Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol Dinner Show
Embrace the festive season with Spotlight Playhouse's heartwarming rendition of Charles Dickens' timeless tale, A Christmas Carol. From December 8th through the 17th, experience the magic of the holidays with our beloved dinner show adaptation. Savour a traditional holiday feast prepared by Chef Cody Noe and immerse yourself in the transformation of humbug to holiday cheer. Reserve your seats now for this unforgettable yuletide celebration.
Full Meal:
Salad
Torn Greens | Grape Tomatoes | Cucumber | Bacon Crumble | Smoked Cheddar
Entree
Pineapple Encrusted Carved Ham | Brown Sugar Glaze | Green Beans | Whipped Potatoes | Rosemary Gouda Drop Biscuits (Gluten Free available by request)
Vegetarian Option
Parmesan Encrusted Cabbage steak with balsamic reduction | green beans | whipped potatoes | bread | Rosemary Gouda Drop Biscuits (Gluten Free available by request)
Dessert
Finger food with an assortment of festive options
Small Plate: (Picky eaters, and those on a budget)
Entree
Chicken Tenders | Whipped Potatoes | Biscuit
Dessert
Finger food with an assortment of festive options
ADA accommodations can be provided. If you have a request, such as wheelchair access, please contact the box office after making your reservation.
For more information, please visit spotlightactingschool.com