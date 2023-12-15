A Christmas Carol Dinner Show - The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol Dinner Show

Embrace the festive season with Spotlight Playhouse's heartwarming rendition of Charles Dickens' timeless tale, A Christmas Carol. From December 8th through the 17th, experience the magic of the holidays with our beloved dinner show adaptation. Savour a traditional holiday feast prepared by Chef Cody Noe and immerse yourself in the transformation of humbug to holiday cheer. Reserve your seats now for this unforgettable yuletide celebration.

Full Meal:

Salad

Torn Greens | Grape Tomatoes | Cucumber | Bacon Crumble | Smoked Cheddar

Entree

Pineapple Encrusted Carved Ham | Brown Sugar Glaze | Green Beans | Whipped Potatoes | Rosemary Gouda Drop Biscuits (Gluten Free available by request)

Vegetarian Option

Parmesan Encrusted Cabbage steak with balsamic reduction | green beans | whipped potatoes | bread | Rosemary Gouda Drop Biscuits (Gluten Free available by request)

Dessert

Finger food with an assortment of festive options

Small Plate: (Picky eaters, and those on a budget)

Entree

Chicken Tenders | Whipped Potatoes | Biscuit

Dessert

Finger food with an assortment of festive options

ADA accommodations can be provided. If you have a request, such as wheelchair access, please contact the box office after making your reservation.

For more information, please visit spotlightactingschool.com