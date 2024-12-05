× Expand Shelby County Theatre

A Christmas Carol Musical: Ebenezer - Shelby County Community Theatre

A Christmas Carol Musical: Ebenezer, by Ian Desmond O’Connell, William Mearns, and Rosemary Novellino-Mearns and co-directed by Nathan Milliner and Courtney Sturgill

Performance dates: December 5-8 and 12-15, 2024

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Shelby County Community Theatre presents A Christmas Carol Musical: Ebenezer in December 2024. First performed at SCCT in 2017, this warm and cozy adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol promises to warm hearts and remind audiences of the true meaning of Christmas with its soaring and beautiful songs.

Shelbyville, KY. (February 20, 2024) — As the Shelby County Community Theatre proudly embarks on its 47th consecutive season, the stage is set for an extraordinary production lineup that promises to captivate audiences and continue the theatre’s longstanding tradition of artistic excellence. From classic tales to side-splitting comedies, this season promises to be a celebration of the dramatic arts. As one of Kentucky’s longest-operating community theatres and one of the few in the Louisville region to remain open after the pandemic, SCCT is proud to present its 2024-2025 season.

For more information, please visit shelbytheatre.org/