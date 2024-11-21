A Christmas Story Presented By The Lexington Theatre Company – Lexington Opera House

Get in the holiday spirit with the stage adaptation of the film favorite, "A Christmas Story". Will Ralphie get his Red Ryder BB-Gun? Or, is everyone telling him “you’ll shoot your eye out” a sure sign that his Christmas wish won’t come true? Enjoy all the antics from the classic movie, set to a whimsical score by Pasek & Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman). It’s holiday fun, for the whole family! The Lexington Theatre Company combines Broadway veterans, rising stars, and local professionals for a production that feels just like Broadway, crafted right here in Lexington.

Nov 21 Thursday 7:30 PM

Nov 22 Friday 7:30 PM

Nov 23 Saturday 1:00 PM

Nov 23 Saturday 7:30 PM

Nov 24 Sunday 1:00 PM

For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/