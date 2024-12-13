A Christmas Story- The Plaza Theatre Glasgow

Humorist Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the mid-west in the 1940's follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee's Department Store. The consistent response: "You'll shoot your eye out!" All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family's temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys' experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost' the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin' Ralphie's father winning a lamp shaped like a woman's leg in a net stocking' Ralphies's fantasy scenarios and more. A Christmas Story is destined to become a theatrical holiday perennial. By Phillip Grecian . Based on the motion picture A Christmas Story 1983 turner Entertainment co., distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and bob Clark' and based on the book In God We Trust, All others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd

For more information, please call 270-361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com/