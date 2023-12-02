A Morning with the Grinch at Oldham County History Center

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

$3 per person, or one new, unwrapped toy per person.

Visit stations throughout the Oldham County History Center campus in La Grange and meet characters from your favorite holiday stories.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
