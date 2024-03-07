A Night of Brunello - Hermitage Farm

to

Hermitage Farm 10500 West Hwy 42, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

A Night of Brunello

$175 per ticket

Experience “A Night of Brunello” at Hermitage Farm’s Barn8. Delight in an exclusive 4-course dinner featuring the remarkable wines of Uccelliera, ranging from Rosso di Montalcino to Brunello di Montalcino. A carefully crafted menu compliments these exquisite wines, offering a genuine taste of Italy’s terroir. Secure your seat for an intimate evening where wine passion and gastronomy come together.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Food & Drink, Parents
