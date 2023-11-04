A Night of Comedy at Little Colonel Playhouse

× Expand Little Colonel Players A Night of Comedy at Little Colonel Players

A Night of Comedy at Little Colonel Players

$20 per person.

Are you ready for a night of laughter and fun? The Little Colonels Playhouse is bringing the comedy club to you! Enjoy the hilarious comedy of two national headliners. Danny Browning has been cracking up audiences for 20 years. He has been featured on the Discovery Channel and Fox. Keith McGill is a veteran who has performed on NBC, Bob and Tom, and more. He will make you laugh with his clever jokes and stories of getting older. Produced by Laughing Dad Entertainment.

