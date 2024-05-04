A Thoroughly Deadly Derby Dinner & Show at Rough River Dam

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

A Thoroughly Deadly Derby Dinner & Show at Rough River Dam

After the Derby has finished come to the park for a dining treat and original play by the Bluegrass Mystery Theatre. Lots of fun shenanigans for our guests to enjoy. Check out the details on our Facebook page and parks website.

Comedy, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
