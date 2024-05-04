× Expand Dawn Garvin It's a race to the finish to find out who did it!

A Thoroughly Deadly Derby Dinner & Show at Rough River Dam

After the Derby has finished come to the park for a dining treat and original play by the Bluegrass Mystery Theatre. Lots of fun shenanigans for our guests to enjoy. Check out the details on our Facebook page and parks website.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov