A Time Together With Veritas at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

A Time Together With Veritas at SKyPAC

The five-man a cappella group Veritas joins Orchestra Kentucky in an evening of classic songs, including

“Somewhere,” “Nature Boy,” “Man in the Mirror,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and “You Raise Me Up.”

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Kids & Family
270.904.1880
Google Calendar - A Time Together With Veritas at SKyPAC - 2024-05-18 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Time Together With Veritas at SKyPAC - 2024-05-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Time Together With Veritas at SKyPAC - 2024-05-18 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Time Together With Veritas at SKyPAC - 2024-05-18 19:30:00 ical