ACE FREHLEY at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

ACE FREHLEY at Beaver Dam

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10th, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductee and co-founder & original lead guitarist of KISS, ACE FREHLEY, is bringing his band to Beaver Dam. Additionally, the legendary British rock band FOGHAT will perform. Special guests and Rome, Georgia-based band, The Georgia Thunderbolts, will open the show.

ADA sections allow for one (1) ADA-ticketed seat and one (1) ticketed companion seat. ALL must possess a ticket. Wheelchairs, scooters, and walkers are allowed for ADA. Seats are provided.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/