Aaron Tippin - Grand Theatre Frankfort

Aaron Tippin – With a wide smile and engaging Southern drawl, Aaron Tippin proclaims he’s the “luckiest hillbilly that has ever lived,” and there’s no arguing it. After all he’s been struck by lightning twice and lived to tell, piloted planes with engine failure and even somewhat more miraculously, he’s survived more than three decades in the music business and is still going strong.

Along the way, he’s earned six gold albums and one platinum. He’s released more than 30 singles, including such hits as “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “My Blue Angel,” “I Wouldn’t Have it Any Other Way,” and “Kiss This.” Of course, luck often plays a role in achieving success in the entertainment industry, but the real driving forces behind Tippin’s achievements are a dedicated work ethic and undeniable talent. Sponsored by Expree Credit Union

For more information, please visit grandtheatre.thundertix.com/