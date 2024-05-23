× Expand AROTR AROTR posts playlists quotes - 1 AROTR poster

Abbey Road On The River - Big Four Station Park

Abbey Road on the River, the world's largest Beatles-inspired music festival, will be held Memorial Day weekend, May 23-27, 2024 at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, IN. The 5-day event is packed with peace, love and music from the 60’s and 70’s highlighting unique performances by 50 bands from all around the world including The Fab Four, the legendary Jan & Dean’s Beach Party, Tony Kishman’s Live and Let Die: the music of Paul McCartney, and tributes to Queen, Joe Cocker, Bruce Springsteen, The Monkees, Chicago, CSNY, Buddy Holly, and Elvis Presley. Attendees can also enjoy interactive art installations, food and bar services, retail vendors, and a children’s playground area.

