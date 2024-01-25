Ace Frehley - Grand Theatre Frankfort

Ace Frehley – Inspiring a whole generation of electric guitarists. The “Space Man” was an original forming member of KISS. Along with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss KISS rose to “You Wanted the Best, You Got the Best! The Hottest band in the world.” Their reputation as the most outrageous live shows with smoke, blood and fire kept the stadiums full of the KISS ARMY. Having left the band in the early eighties he has had the most successful solo career outside of the band. Come and hear all of his memorable riffs and electrifying leads at the Grand Theatre November 4th – Sponsored by Layne & Natalie Wilkerson.

