Preston Arts Center Instructor Julie Leidner will teach the basics of this vibrant and versitile painting medium.

Acrylics for Beginners at Preston Arts Center

This is a 6 session course for absolute beginners or those wishing to revisit the fundamentals of acrylic painting, offering students a supportive environment in which to gain an understanding of the essential tools, vocabulary, and basic approaches involved in acrylic painting. Lessons will focus on color mixing and direct observational still life as a means to developing student confidence and technique. Students will leave the course with 2-3 completed small paintings and many studies to keep for reference as they further their studies.

Supplies are separate from class purchase.

For more information, please visit cli.re/60715-acrylics-for-beginners