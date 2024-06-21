After Hours at The Speed

to

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

After Hours at The Speed

  Join us on Friday, June 21 to celebrate A Night with Afro x ENVY. There will be a listening lounge, Afro Batik scarf making, a screening of Looking for Langston (ticketed separately), a runway presentation by Nigerian designer Deji Lasis, and more. 

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

Info

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - After Hours at The Speed - 2024-06-21 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - After Hours at The Speed - 2024-06-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - After Hours at The Speed - 2024-06-21 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - After Hours at The Speed - 2024-06-21 17:00:00 ical