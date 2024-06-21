After Hours at The Speed
Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
Join us on Friday, June 21 to celebrate A Night with Afro x ENVY. There will be a listening lounge, Afro Batik scarf making, a screening of Looking for Langston (ticketed separately), a runway presentation by Nigerian designer Deji Lasis, and more.
For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org
