Photography by Ryan Peters Allegro Dance Project's 10th Anniversary Celebration at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, August 10.

Allegro Dance Project 10th Anniversary Celebration

Join Allegro Dance Project at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center at 2pm and 7:30 on Saturday, August 10th. Look back at Allegro's first 10 years of programming and revisit some of their most beloved repertoire for a memorable celebration featuring contemporary dance, live original music and a variety of aerial circus arts! There will also be a silent auction to support their Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, providing movement & music sessions for over 1,200 students with specific needs annually.

For more information and to order tickets, please visit www.allegrodanceproject.org