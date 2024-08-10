× Expand Photography by Ryan Peters 10th Anniversary Promo Allegro Dance Project company dancers

Allegro Dance Project's 10th Anniversary Celebration - Lexington

Don't Miss Allegro Dance Project's 10th Anniversary summer season!

“10th Anniversary Celebration Lexington, KY – August 10th at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center ~ 141 E Main Street, Lexington KY 40507

Allegro Dance Project is celebrating 10 years of inclusive and accessible dance with exciting performance offerings this summer! This show will feature contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music. Participants from their Inclusive Dance Outreach and Adaptive Dance programs will join our company dancers on stage for the opening and/or final numbers of the show as a celebration of inclusion! The event will also include a silent auction to help raise support for Allegro Dance Project's Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, providing free dance outreach for 1,000+ children with specific needs throughout central Kentucky each season!

10th Anniversary Celebration at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center at 2pm & 7:30pm on Saturday, August 10th. Look back at Allegro's first 10 years of programming and revisit some of their most beloved repertoire for a memorable celebration at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center on August 10th.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, please visit www.allegrodanceproject.org

About Allegro Dance Project

Allegro Dance Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit contemporary dance company founded in 2014 by Jeana Klevene. Each season, inclusive and accessible dance outreach, classes and performance opportunities are provided for hundreds of children with specific needs and the professional company provides paid contracts for talented dancers, aerial artists and musicians.

To learn more, please call 715.252.6137 or visit allegrodanceproject.org