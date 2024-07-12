× Expand Photography by Ryan Peters 2020 Vision Banner Allegro Dance Project presents It's All How You Spin It July 12 and 13 at Moondance Amphitheater. Gates open at 7pm, performance at 8 pm. For tickets, visit www.allegrodanceproject.org

Allegro Dance Project: It's All How You Spin It

Don't miss this all new family-friendly outdoor performance event at the Moondance Amphitheater, featuring contemporary dance, live original music and a variety of aerial circus arts! Explore different perspectives, conspiracy theories and the endless quest for truth through this all new exciting show! There will also be a silent auction to support their Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, providing movement & music sessions for over 1,200 students with specific needs annually. Gates, the silent auction and food trucks will open at 7pm and the performance begins at 8pm. Tickets are general admission (bring your own lawn chairs or blanket for seating). Discounted tickets and free Cultural Pass admissions are available in advance on Allegro Dance Project's website or you can pay at the gate day of show.

For more information and to to order tickets, please visit www.allegrodanceproject.org