Allman Betts Family Revival at the Norton Center for the Arts

It’s been nine years since Devon Allman put together a show at the Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the life of his father, Gregg Allman. What started as one night of the Devon Allman Project featuring Duane Betts has turned into a one-night festival visiting 20 cities a year.

