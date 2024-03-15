Almost, Maine at The Spotlight Playhouse
Join us at Spotlight Playhouse for a magical journey to the quaint, mythical town of Almost, Maine. Directed by the talented Jeremy Grant, the Bluegrass Players bring to life the charming vignettes of “Almost, Maine,” a play that explores the intricacies of love and connection under the enchanting northern lights. This heartwarming, humorous, and sometimes poignant production promises to captivate audiences with its relatable characters and unexpected twists. Performances are scheduled for March 15, 16, and 17, marking a must-see event in Berea’s cultural calendar. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic; secure your tickets now and let “Almost, Maine” warm your heart during these cool March evenings.
For more information call 859-661-0600 or visit spotlightactingschool.com