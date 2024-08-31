× Expand M2MaxMedia Event Poster

American Whiskey Festival

Louisville’s Watch Hill Proper will host the 2nd Annual American Whiskey Festival on Saturday, August 31st from 4:00-10:00pm at Norton Commons North Village Square, 11201 River Beauty Loop in Prospect. Guests will enjoy pours and various expressions from renowned distilleries such as Jack Daniel’s, Heaven Hill Distillery, Angel’s Envy, Bardstown Bourbon Co., Green River Distilling, Bushwood Spirits, Kentucky Peerless, New Riff Distilling, Buzzards Roost Whiskey, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, Red Line Whiskey Co. and many others. The event will also feature food trucks, a VIP ticket option including food creations by Chef Michael Crouch and specialty cocktails, and live musical performances from Back 2 Mac, Insatiable Digs, The Aesthetic, and Small Time Napoleon. The event is free for all ages. Tickets to access the Whiskey Garden are $50 or $200 for VIP passes.

More information call 502.230.1982 or visit whpfestival.com