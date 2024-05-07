Amos Lee at SKyPAC

Amos Lee (born 1978) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His musical style encompasses folk, soul, and jazz. He has released four albums on Blue Note Records: Amos Lee, Supply and Demand, Last Days at the Lodge, and Mission Bell. He has been on tour with musicians such as Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Norah Jones, Paul Simon, Merle Haggard, John Prine, and Dave Matthews Band. Lee performs with drummer Fred Berman and bassist Jaron Olevsky. Some of his musical influences include Stevie Wonder, John Prine, Bill Withers, and James Taylor. Learn More at https://www.amoslee.com.

