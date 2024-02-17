An Aretha Tribute "Alfreda sings Aretha!" at Grand Theatre Frankfort
Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Alfreda Sings Aretha! combines Alfreda’s soaring vocals with a 3 female backup singers, a 4-piece rhythm section and 3-piece horn section, performing Aretha’s biggest hits.
For more information, please visit grandtheatre.thundertix.com/
