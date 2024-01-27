An Evening With Exile - Mountain Arts Center Prestonsburg

Exile formed in 1963 looking to play small clubs in Richmond, KY but managed to top both the pop and country charts during their more than 60 year-long career.Their most successful hit, “Kiss You All Over” spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard’s pop chart in 1978. In the early 1980’s, Exile started to focus on country music. Exile has successfully had ten No. 1 singles and many more top 20’s which led to their induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. The five original members of the band reformed in 2008 and continue to tour today.Exile will kick off their 60th anniversary year with several forthcoming projects, including a new record,documentary and tour aptly named A Million Miles Later.The tour will highlight their hits like the four week #1 song”Kiss You All Over”, “Woke Up In Love” “Give Me One More Chance”, “I Can’t Get Enough”, and “Super Love”as well as new songs from the upcoming record “A Million Miles Later”. Their decades of touring experience along with stellar harmonies make for a great show!

Tickets: $40-$30

The Mountain Arts Center is State-of-the-Art venue that plays host to National Headlining Acts..

In October of 1996, the MAC hosted its grand opening and the music and cultural fabric of Eastern Kentucky has not been the same since. This beautiful facility houses a 1,044 seat theater, several large meeting rooms, a commercial recording studio, an art gallery, an arts education room and several individual instruction practice rooms.

