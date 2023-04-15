Anansi the Spider at Lexington Children's Theatre

The winds blow, the fireflies glow, and a trickster spider knows just how to get what he wants. But will Anansi stick to his embellished stories of adventure and danger or will he discover that the truth may serve him better? Help the African savannah come to life in this interactive tale adapted for the stage by LCT’s Jeremy Kisling.

Written by Jeremy Kisling Based on the traditional Anansi Tales

Best enjoyed by ages 6 and up

Location: The LCT Main Stage and On Tour

Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour long

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org