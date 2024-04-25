× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Anatasia

Anatasia at Oldham County Schools Arts Center

$15 Adults/$10 Students, Children, Seniors, OCBE Employees/Doors open for seating at 6:30 pm.

A musical performed by students Grades 9-12, directed by Rachel Strader and choreographed byTrina Jackson. From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway classics as Ragtime and Once On This Island, this dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. Cash-only concessions & flowers available pre-show and at intermission.

For more information, please call 502.241.6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/