Anchal Studio Winter Sale - Louisville

to

Anchal Project 1229 South Shelby Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Anchal Studio Winter Sale - Louisville 

It is back and bigger than ever. Visit our first ever in-person sale at our brand new storefront. Shop one-of-a-kind samples, seconds, and discounted items all up to 60% off.

Anchal Project is a nonprofit that uses design and collaboration to provide economic opportunities for marginalized women to empower themselves through the creation of sustainable products, holistic programs, and global market access.

For more information, please visit anchalproject.org/

Info

Anchal Project 1229 South Shelby Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Markets
502.709.4377
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Anchal Studio Winter Sale - Louisville - 2024-01-13 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Anchal Studio Winter Sale - Louisville - 2024-01-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Anchal Studio Winter Sale - Louisville - 2024-01-13 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Anchal Studio Winter Sale - Louisville - 2024-01-13 10:00:00 ical