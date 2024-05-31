Ann Dawkins | Feeling is a Skill - Lexington Arts League

Ann Dawkins | Feeling is a Skill | May 31 - July 19 Feeling is a Skill, uses personal narrative surrounding pain, illness, and trauma to connect to universal human vulnerabilities. With the language of thick oil paint, Ann Dawkins describes exposed, neglected, and partially consumed fruit as a representation of the fragile and uncontrollable physicality of the body. Playing close attention to the historical connection of fruit to the perception of women, their sins, sexuality, and ability to produce life, Dawkins’ paintings explore both objectification and physical dysfunction.Visit Ann's website, www.anndawkins.com

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/