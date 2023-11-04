Antique Appraisal Fair - Oldham County History Center

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Antique Appraisal Fair

$10 per item / 2 item max per person

Professional appraisers will be on-site to provide information to guests about their personal treasures. Held inside the Rob Morris Chapel Educational Building on the Oldham County History Center Campus.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Education & Learning, History, Parents
502.222.0826
