Antique Appraisal Fair - Oldham County History Center
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County History Center
Antique Appraisal Fair
$10 per item / 2 item max per person
Professional appraisers will be on-site to provide information to guests about their personal treasures. Held inside the Rob Morris Chapel Educational Building on the Oldham County History Center Campus.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Education & Learning, History, Parents