Antique Appraisal Fair - Oldham County History Center

$10 per item / 2 item max per person

Professional appraisers will be on-site to provide information to guests about their personal treasures. Held inside the Rob Morris Chapel Educational Building on the Oldham County History Center Campus.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/