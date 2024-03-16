Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards - Mountain Arts Center Prestonsburg

The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards seeks to celebrate art in all its forms and recognize the artists from or living in our communities all along the Appalachian Mountains who are making the world a more beautiful place to live in through art. We recognize artists from as many art mediums as possible as well as people who are actively teaching an art form to kids or adults. We believe in furthering and protecting the the arts as an important cultural source of creativity and good.

We look forward to this years Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards and hope to see you there as we honor artists from across the Appalachian regional states.

VIP Packages: $60

Lower Level: $40

Upper Level: $30

Red Carpet: 6pm

Showtime: 7pm

The Mountain Arts Center is State-of-the-Art venue that plays host to National Headlining Acts..

In October of 1996, the MAC hosted its grand opening and the music and cultural fabric of Eastern Kentucky has not been the same since. This beautiful facility houses a 1,044 seat theater, several large meeting rooms, a commercial recording studio, an art gallery, an arts education room and several individual instruction practice rooms.

For more information, please visit macarts.com/