AquaVenture Exhibit at Artists’ Attic Lexington

Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Over 50 of the best watercolor paintings curated by the Kentucky Watercolor Society are on display at the Artists’ Attic gallery walls. Each painting tells a different story by engaging the viewer through creative expression. View a broad range of techniques and subjects such as representational and abstract compositions, densely layered paintings as well as works that exemplify the power of transparency, large and small paintings, landscapes, still-life, animals and more.

401 West Main Street, 4th Floor (The Square)

Lexington, KY 40507

For more information, please visit theartistsattic.org

Art & Exhibitions
859.254.5501
