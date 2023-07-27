× Expand Susan Stuller HEAVEN’S GATE Gold Award 2022 Aqueous

Aqueous National Watercolor Show at Preston Arts Center

The Kentucky Watercolor Society’s 2023 Aqueous Exhibition will feature paintings from the top watermedia artists in the nation. This show will include abstracts, landscapes, florals, figures —paintings of all types. Media can include watercolor, acrylic, casein, gouache, or egg tempura. Most paintings will be for sale.

For more information call 5072504455 or visit kentuckywatercolorsociety.com