Archaeology Field School - Oldham County History Center

Archaeology Field Institute at the Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation Site Since 2007 the Oldham County History Center has conducted archaeological research on this site which is now recognized by the National Park Service as a site on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. The site honors Henry Bibb and his family, enslaved by William Gatewood, and described by Bibb in his own narrative “The Life and Advantages of Henry Bibb: An American Slave.” This week-long program is open to ages 13 and up. Transportation provided to and from site.

Reservations required by calling 502.222.0826.