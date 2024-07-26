× Expand Provided by the Campbell County Public Library. Provided by the Campbell County Public Library.

Art After Hours at Campbell County Public Library

Art After Hours, the Adult Summer Reading Finale, returns on Friday, July 26 at 7 pm.

Patrons can look forward to a delightful evening of art, food from Kate’s Catering and live music by RICKY NYE, INC. Fort Thomas Florist will provide beautiful flower arrangements.

Held at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch, 18 artists will display their work, which ranges in medium, style and taste. See something you like? Most of the pieces will be available for purchase.

For more information call (859) 572-5033 or visit cc-pl.org