Art After Hours at Campbell County Public Library

Campbell County Public Library - Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Art After Hours, the Adult Summer Reading Finale, returns on Friday, July 26 at 7 pm.

Patrons can look forward to a delightful evening of art, food from Kate’s Catering and live music by RICKY NYE, INC. Fort Thomas Florist will provide beautiful flower arrangements.

Held at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch, 18 artists will display their work, which ranges in medium, style and taste. See something you like? Most of the pieces will be available for purchase.

For more information call (859) 572-5033 or visit cc-pl.org

