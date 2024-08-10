× Expand Preston Arts Center Come on in and take a tour of our classrooms, see examples of what is made and taught in our classes, or sign up for a Mini Art Session.

Art Class Open House at Preston Arts Center

Preston Arts Center offers a huge selection of classes and workshops. We strive to educate, entertain and inspire! We also understand that sometimes, knowing what class to take can be difficult especially if it's all new to you. Join us in our Art Class Open House. We will have visual examples on display in an open classroom, so you can get a better idea of all the fun things we get into. Our Education Director will be in reception to answer any questions you may have and help give direction.

Want to just give art a try? Mini Sessions are open for enrollment now on our website and are offered to give you a taste of the dynamic class experience we offer. The event is free to walk in, take a tour and ask questions. The Mini Sessions are only $20 each and require preregistration on our website. Our fundamental art classes are 6-8 weeks long, so this is a great way to test the waters and meet our teachers in Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor, or Drawing.Register here for Mini Sessions

For more information call 502-415-3425 or visit cli.re/75446-art-class-open-house