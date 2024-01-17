Art Maestros! Floyd Norman - Oldham County Public Library Goshen Branch

Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch 12505 Harmony Landing Rd , Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Art Maestros! Floyd Norman

FREE/For K-5.

Welcome to ART MAESTROS! Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch each month as they focus on incredible BIPOC artists (past and present) to find out more about their lives and art. Kids will have the chance to create an original artwork based on the style and techniques of each “maestro”. January’s featured artist is Floyd Norman. Supplies will be provided for participants. Please dress your child in clothes that can get messy.

Registration required and opens January 3rd.

Please contact Julie, julielf@oldhampl.org, for more information.

Crafts, Kids & Family, Workshops
502.228.1852
