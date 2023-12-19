Art Starts - La Grange

La Grange Fire Station 309 N 1st Ave. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Art Starts

Join a talented member of the Arts Association of Oldham County to enjoy a story and art activity with your little one. Activities are designed to keep toddlers' hands and minds busy, but any child is welcome to join in. Class takes place in the Community Room of the La Grange Fire Station, which is accessible from the back of the building.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
502.222.3822
