Art in the Garden - Augusta

Art in the Garden

On Saturday, June 1st from 10am-5pm, the Augusta Art Guild presents ART IN THE GARDEN, a family-friendly, fun arts and crafts event with over 60 local and regional artists exhibiting on the banks of the Ohio River in historic Augusta, Kentucky. This exciting, long-running festival also features open jams for acoustic musicians, local cuisine, and children's activities. Always held on the first Saturday in June, this year's event commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Augusta Art Guild. Admission is free and Art in the Garden takes place rain or shine.

More details can be found at www.augustaartguild.com.