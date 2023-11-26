Artists Sunday @ the Attic Lexington

× Expand Image provided by Artists Sunday management. Copy of Copy of Artists Sunday, street - 1 Artists Sunday @ the Attic

Artists Sunday @ the Attic

November 26, 2023

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

This holiday season, Artists’ Attic has joined with artists across the country for Artists Sunday, earth’s largest art shopping event, taking place November 26, 2023 – the first Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Think of Artists Sunday like Black Friday or Small Business Saturday but for shopping for art!

Artists Sunday @ the Attic will take place on Sunday, November 26, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm at 401 West Main Street, 4th Floor, Lexington, KY. Everyone is invited for refreshments, art demonstrations, door prizes and meet the artists. Free to all.

Artists Sunday is the nationwide movement dedicated to supporting artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities, and the economy.

Shop with your favorite local artists and purchase creative, handcrafted gifts for the holidays. Supporters include individual artists, economic development agencies and non-profit organizations across the country. To learn more about Artists Sunday artists, please visit http://ArtistsSunday.com/

About Artists’ Attic

Artists’ Attic is a non-profit organization supported by its 40 plus member artists and features professional studios and galleries where emerging and established visual artists create fine art. Visitors are encouraged to visit the working studios of each artist, learn from the art maker and collect local fine art. Artist’s Attic is located in the historic “Square” at 401 West Main Street, main entrance is between Tony’s and Pies & Pints on Main Street. Enter through the double doors marked “The Square” and take the elevator to the 4th floor.

To learn more about the Artists’ Attic, please visit theartistsattic.org