Arts in the Valley - Pewee Valley Woman's Club

Join the Pewee Valley Woman’s Club for “An Eclectic Fine Arts & Crafts Show”. This is their juried spring art and craft show, now in its 5th year. Held outdoors at the Pewee Valley Woman’s Club, this event will feature 20+ artists and eclectic crafters. Lunch will be available. Proceeds from this show benefit the Club’s Scholarship Program, which has befitted Oldham County High School seniors since the 1960s.

Art & Exhibitions, Outdoor
