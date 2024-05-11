Arts in the Valley - Pewee Valley Woman's Club

× Expand Pewee Valley Woman’s Club Arts in the Valley

Join the Pewee Valley Woman’s Club for “An Eclectic Fine Arts & Crafts Show”. This is their juried spring art and craft show, now in its 5th year. Held outdoors at the Pewee Valley Woman’s Club, this event will feature 20+ artists and eclectic crafters. Lunch will be available. Proceeds from this show benefit the Club’s Scholarship Program, which has befitted Oldham County High School seniors since the 1960s.

